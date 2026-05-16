US Corporate Chiefs Engage Beijing Regulators

In a significant push for business interests, several chief executives from prominent US aviation, commodities, technology, and finance companies met with leading Chinese regulators and ministries in Beijing recently. This corporate diplomacy occurred as US President Donald Trump praised his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, with executives hoping the political goodwill would translate into tangible business advancements.

Major companies including GE Aerospace, Boeing, Qualcomm, Cargill, Visa, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup engaged with officials from Chinese government agencies such as the commerce ministry, state planner, securities regulator, and central bank. The US executives, part of Trump’s business delegation, sought to unlock regulatory approvals, secure lucrative purchase deals, and address complex issues in the world’s second-largest economy. Alfredo Montufar-Helu, a Beijing-based managing director at Ankura China Advisors, noted the summit provided a crucial window for CEOs to reinforce corporate diplomacy and directly position strategic requests with top Chinese authorities, even as analysts questioned the overall trade deal effectiveness compared to 2017.

Key individual meetings highlighted the diplomatic efforts. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser held discussions with the chairman of China’s securities regulator and Beijing’s party secretary, focusing on enhancing cooperation in wealth management and cross-border financing. Citi, a global financial services firm, is aiming to deepen its onshore capital markets presence and has applied to establish a wholly-owned securities brokerage firm in China, which currently awaits regulatory approval. Separately, Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon met with the vice governor of the People’s Bank of China and the director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. China’s commerce minister also met with the CEOs of Visa, Cargill, and Qualcomm, though specific details of these discussions were not publicly disclosed.

Adding to the high-stakes discussions, President Trump announced that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing jets and 400-450 GE Aerospace engines, with a potential to increase the order to 750 planes. Should these orders be finalised, they would mark Boeing’s first substantial Chinese deal in nearly a decade. Concurrently, the CEOs of Boeing and GE Aerospace met with the heads of China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, in what analysts believe was an effort to secure delivery timelines for these significant aircraft and engine purchase orders.