Portuguese Teachers Demand Fairer Wages, Progression

Thousands of educators marched through central Lisbon on Saturday, protesting the centre-right government’s handling of their pay, career progression, and working conditions. The demonstration, organised by the FENPROF teachers’ union, accused the government of neglecting concerns about stagnant wages, stalled careers, and heavy workloads. While the union reported thousands of participants, police did not provide an immediate estimate.

The protest follows a May 2024 agreement between the government and unions to progressively restore over six and a half years of career service frozen after Portugal’s 2011 bailout. This accord enabled more than 100,000 public school teachers to advance on the pay scale, increasing monthly salaries by several hundred euros, though without retroactive payments. Despite these measures, many teachers contend they are insufficient. Public school teachers on the lowest pay scale currently earn approximately 1,714 euros per month before tax, positioning Portugal among the lower-paying OECD countries for entry-level educators.

Geology teacher Catarina Pinheiro, 47, expressed deep frustration at the protest, stating, “I lost 60,000 euros that I will never recover. They are giving us back just a few crumbs, and we’re supposed to be happy with that? No. We need to be properly valued.” Over a complete career, teachers’ salaries can be 15% to 25% below the OECD average. While top pay can reach about 3,700 euros a month before tax, it often takes nearly four decades to achieve this level. Demonstrators highlighted that low pay and slow career advancement are fostering widespread dissatisfaction, particularly among younger staff, and placing significant strain on public education. Public sector remuneration also establishes the benchmark for private schools in the country.