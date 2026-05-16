Forbright Files for IPO Amid Revenue Surge

American bank Forbright has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, revealing significantly higher annual revenue in its U.S. filing. The move comes as the financial institution prepares to tap into a renewed investor appetite for new listings. This resurgence in IPO activity has broadly lifted risk sentiment, though volatile markets and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty continue to keep investors cautious, prompting some companies to accelerate their listings while market conditions are favourable.

Forbright, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, reported a net income of $87.9 million on total revenue of $333.8 million in 2025. This marks a substantial increase from its 2024 performance, which saw a net profit of $43.4 million on revenue of $252.7 million. The bank offers services across middle-market lending, digital consumer banking, strategic advisory, and asset management. Founded in 2003 by former U.S. Representative John Delaney, it initially operated as Congressional Bank, serving the Washington, D.C. area, before rebranding as Forbright in 2022.

The bank is set to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FRBT”. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays are among the prominent underwriters managing the offering. Forbright joins a cohort of U.S. banks, including Central Bancompany, Commercial Bancgroup, and Northpointe Bancshares, which successfully accessed public markets last year, signalling a broader trend of financial institutions seeking growth capital through listings.