Incoming Federal Reserve chief Kevin Warsh, recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate, plans to significantly reduce the central bank’s market “footprint” and intervention. The Federal Reserve functions as the central bank of the United States, tasked with conducting monetary policy, supervising banks, and maintaining financial stability. However, analysts suggest his aspirations for a more conventional monetary policy, focused on inflation control and avoiding market distortion, face immediate hurdles from rising federal debt and a potentially diminished appeal of U.S. Treasuries, underscored by recent movements in bond markets.

Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds have notably increased, with the 2-year bond surpassing 4% and the 30-year bond topping 5.1%, levels not consistently observed since before the 2007-2009 financial crisis. This rise, partly due to new inflation concerns following the U.S. war with Iran, has led investors to anticipate rate hikes from the Warsh Fed as early as January. Stanford finance professor Hanno Lustig highlights that Warsh’s less interventionist approach, while theoretically sound, could expose gaps in the Treasury market, potentially pushing long-term interest rates higher or forcing the Fed to intervene, contradicting its new philosophy.

Warsh has long criticised the Fed’s expanded balance sheet, which currently holds around $6.7 trillion in assets. While some, like Fed Governor Christopher Waller, argue against drastic balance sheet reductions for liquidity, others advocate for a comprehensive discussion on its future use. Adding to the complexity are broader debt dynamics, with the Congressional Budget Office forecasting a federal deficit of 5.8% of GDP for fiscal year 2026. Research from the St. Louis Fed also indicates a loss of “convenience yield” for U.S. Treasuries, implying higher borrowing costs for the nation as the central bank began shrinking its balance sheet in 2022. Jeffrey Lacker, former Richmond Fed president, notes Warsh’s commentary resonates with those seeking restrained central banking but requires discipline beyond the Fed.