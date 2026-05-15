Trump Discloses Major Share Transactions

U.S. President Donald Trump has disclosed a substantial volume of financial transactions, estimated at between $220 million and $750 million, in major American company securities earlier this year. According to new financial disclosure forms released Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, these reports cover the first three months of 2026. The filings reflect investment activity across industry giants such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Oracle, Broadcom, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, alongside municipal bonds.

Specific purchases, each valued between $1 million and $5 million, included an S&P 500 Index fund, Nvidia Corp., and Apple Inc. Conversely, large sales, ranging from $5 million to $25 million, encompassed holdings in Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. The reports do not always explicitly state the security type, such as whether it was a stock or corporate bond.

Addressing the disclosures, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization stated President Trump’s investment holdings are maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts. These accounts are independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole authority over all investment decisions, with trades executed via automated processes. The statement clarified that neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organization plays any role in selecting or approving specific investments, nor do they receive advance notice of trading.

Mandated under federal ethics rules, these forms offer only a partial snapshot of an official’s financial activity. Transactions above $1,000 are presented in broad value bands, without revealing exact prices, profits, or whether assets were purchased directly or through managed accounts. A more comprehensive annual financial disclosure, detailing business assets and income including golf resorts and crypto ventures, is anticipated in coming months.