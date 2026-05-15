Fed Governor Rejects Easing Liquidity Rules

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr has strongly cautioned against proposals to lower banks’ liquidity requirements as a strategy to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet. Speaking at the Money Marketeers of New York University, Barr argued such measures could significantly undermine financial system safety and stability. He asserted that shrinking the balance sheet is the wrong objective, claiming many suggestions would threaten financial stability, impede money market functioning, and potentially increase the Fed’s market footprint.

Barr emphasised that 2023 bank stresses suggest liquidity requirements should increase, not decrease. Diminishing banks’ liquidity would likely escalate the risk of institutions needing to access Fed liquidity facilities during crises. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is responsible for conducting monetary policy and overseeing the financial system, aiming for stable prices and maximum employment. Barr added the balance sheet’s size is an incorrect metric for the Fed’s market ‘footprint’, advocating focus on effective monetary policy implementation.

Barr’s comments coincide with discussions surrounding potential strategic shifts under Kevin Warsh, widely expected to succeed Jerome Powell. Warsh, a former central bank governor, has criticised the Fed’s past reliance on asset purchases. He believes substantial buying during the 2008 crisis and COVID-19 pandemic inflated the Fed’s balance sheet excessively, distorting market pricing. Warsh contends a smaller balance sheet offers greater flexibility for interest rate adjustments, contrasting with Barr’s views.

However, Barr highlighted that allowing banks less liquidity during turbulent times carries inherent risks, a sentiment echoed by academics. He noted the current system limits how far the Fed can shrink holdings while maintaining interest rate control. Barr awaits the upcoming monetary policy meeting, as officials grapple with inflation pressures stemming from an energy shock.