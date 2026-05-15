Regal Bids to Rescue Ark, Drive Hotel Ambitions

ASX-listed alternative asset manager Regal Partners has launched an offer to acquire full control of Ark Capital, a move intended to rescue the property investment firm from voluntary administration. Regal Partners, an alternative asset manager overseeing $21 billion, currently holds a half-stake in Ark Capital and aims to bolster its ability to secure management rights for hotel properties. Ark Capital entered voluntary administration earlier this week, its financial difficulties partly due to failed bids for property management rights. This strategic acquisition aligns with Regal’s stated ambition to build a significant hotel portfolio.

Ark Capital, founded in 2021, is primarily known for advising investors on hotel acquisitions, having recently pivoted to expanding its management rights platform. This model generates lucrative fees from overseeing hotel operations. While Regal has not traditionally invested in real estate, focusing on alternative assets, the firm intends to deploy private credit to capitalise on what it identifies as a “billion-dollar” opportunity in the hotel sector. Regal chief executive Brendan O’Connor confirmed the offer, stating that if successful, it would consolidate the hotel management business under 100 per cent Regal ownership, fostering a simpler, integrated, and sustainable platform.

Despite its pivot, Ark has faced challenges in securing management rights, notably failing in bids for the Melbourne Place Hotel and Brisbane’s Hotel X. The firm currently manages two hotel assets: Adelaide’s Mayfair Hotel and Perth’s Hyde. Regal Partners owns the Mayfair Hotel, which is being rebranded as a Kimpton. Olvera Advisors’ Neil Cussen and Tony Wright have been been appointed as administrators for Ark Capital, with Regal Partners funding the process. This potential acquisition follows Regal’s substantial $235 million investment in private credit with the purchase of Merricks Capital in June 2024, signalling a broader strategic expansion.