Clinuvel narrows focus to prioritise key programs

Melbourne-based Clinuvel Pharmaceuticalshas announced a strategic shift to focus on three core clinical programs while pausing others. This decision aims to accelerate regulatory and commercial milestones for the company,Clinuvel is an Australian biopharmaceutical specialising in treatments for rare genetic, metabolic and systemic disorders. The company is known for its expertise in photomedicine, focusing on conditions involving the skin and light sensitivity. Its flagship product SCENESSE is the world’s first approved therapy for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), a rare disorder causing severe light intolerance.The company’s efforts will now prioritise treatments for vitiligo, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-related disorders, and porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and variegate porphyria (VP).Vitiligo is a skin condition characterised by the loss of pigmentation, affecting around 1% of the global population, or approximately 76 million people. ACTH-related disorders include conditions such as adrenal insufficiency, which can result in severe hormonal imbalances and significant health risks. Porphyrias like EPP and VP are rare genetic disorders affecting the body’s ability to produce heme, a crucial component of hemoglobin, leading to symptoms such as severe sensitivity to sunlight and debilitating pain. EPP is estimated to affect 1 in 140,000 people, while VP is rarer.The strategic pivot means projects in stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and xeroderma pigmentosum (a condition causing extreme sensitivity to UV light) will be paused.