Empire Energy passes environmental milestone

Empire Energy Grouphas announced that the Northern Territory Government has approved its Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the Carpentaria Pilot Project in the Beetaloo Basin. This approval covers key components of the project, including the drilling of up to nine new wells, installation of the Carpentaria Gas Plant, and connection to the McArthur River Pipeline for gas export.Empire Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on unconventional gas resources in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo and McArthur Basins. "Unconventional" refers to natural gas found in rock formations like shale or tight sandstone, which require advanced extraction techniques, such as hydraulic fracturing, to release. Empire aims to tap into these resources to help meet Australia’s energy demands while supporting a transition to cleaner fuel sources. The east coast gas market may experience gas supply shortfalls as early as 2027.The EMP approval allows Empire to advance its pilot production plans, initially focusing on drilling the Carpentaria-5H well. Empire has reported that the Ensign Rig #965 is now on location, and drilling is set to begin soon.Empire’s Managing Director, Alex Underwood, highlighted the project's expected benefits, noting its potential to supply gas to the Northern Territory, create jobs, and support energy affordability across the region.The project’s final regulatory step involves approval to sell gas under the Northern Territory’s Beneficial Use of Test Gas provisions. Stakeholder consultations, including discussions with traditional landowners, are already in progress.Shares in Empire Energy have jumped 13.51% on the back of this news to 21 cents.