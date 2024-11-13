Weight loss drugs, supercomputers, sovereign AI and Denmark

Unacceptable risk: AI systems deemed to pose significant threats to safety or fundamental rights are prohibited.

High risk: Applications in critical sectors such as healthcare, finance, and public services must adhere to stringent requirements, including transparency, data governance and human oversight.

Limited and minimal risk: These categories involve fewer obligations, focusing primarily on transparency and user information.

Denmark is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence within structured regulation, recently launching a new AI supercomputer.In August this year, the EU implemented the Artificial Intelligence Act, the world's first major legislation aimed at regulating AI technologies. The Act adopts a risk-based approach, categorising AI applications into different risk levels:On Wednesday, Denmark proactively unveiled a national framework to ensure compliance with the EU AI Act. This framework, spearheaded by IT consultancy Netcompany and endorsed by entities like Microsoft, provides guidelines for both public and private sectors on responsible AI deployment. It emphasises secure data handling, risk mitigation, and adherence to best practices, facilitating a cohesive approach to AI integration across various industries.Denmark’s first AI supercomputer, Gefion (named after a Norse goddess), became operational in October this year.Built on NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD platform and powered by 1,528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, the supercomputer cost approximately DKK 700 million, with primary funding from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which committed DKK 600 million. The foundation, which is nonprofit, holds a majority ownership in Novo Nordisk A/S, a leading pharmaceutical company known for developing the highly successful weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.Additional funding of DKK 100 million came from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), which holds a 15% stake in the supercomputer’s operating entity, the Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI).This state-of-the-art system is housed at the Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) in Copenhagen in a sustainable data centre powered entirely by renewable energy.Gefion is set to support pilot projects in Danish academia and industry. Select organisations, including the Danish Meteorological Institute and the University of Copenhagen, are already leveraging Gefion for cutting-edge research. The supercomputer will allow the meteorological institute to reduce weather forecasting times from hours to minutes, while university researchers aim to simulate quantum circuits close to “quantum supremacy”.Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, hailed Gefion as a “factory of intelligence” during its launch, emphasising its role in fostering a sovereign AI infrastructure for Denmark. According to Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Gefion will not only bolster Danish research and industry but will also position the country as a leader in developing AI-driven solutions to global challenges.Gefion exemplifies Denmark's investments into "sovereign AI".Rather than relying on external, globally developed AI systems, sovereign AI is designed to reflect a country’s unique values, language and needs, enabling greater control over data privacy, security and alignment with local policies. This approach is linked to concerns over digital sovereignty, as nations seek to retain control over the critical infrastructure that supports everything from healthcare to security, while fostering innovation within their own borders.In related news, yesterday Amnesty International raised concerns about Denmark's use of AI in its welfare system.The organisation reports that Udbetaling Danmark, the agency responsible for social benefits, employs AI algorithms to detect fraud, which may inadvertently lead to discrimination against marginalised groups. For instance, the "Model Abroad" algorithm flags individuals based on nationality, potentially violating rights to non-discrimination.Amnesty International urges increased transparency and oversight to ensure AI applications do not perpetuate biases.