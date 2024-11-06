Propel Funeral Partners reports 24% revenue increase, on the back of acquisitions

Propel Funeral Partners, the second-largest provider of death care services in Australia and New Zealand next to Invocare, has released a trading update ahead of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will be held later today.The company operates 198 locations, including 38 cremation facilities and nine cemeteries, with a significant presence in both regional and metropolitan areas.Chairman Brian Scullin highlights Propel’s continued growth, emphasising its successful acquisition strategy. Propel reported a 24.2% increase in revenue to $209.2 million for FY24, driven by a 20.1% rise in funeral volumes, supported by recent acquisitions. The company’s operating EBITDA rose by 20.5% to $55.4 million, and it posted a pro forma net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.4 million, reflecting a 12.2% increase.Propel’s Managing Director, Albin Kurti, outlined a robust start to FY25, with Q1 revenue up 16% year-on-year to $61.5 million and operating EBITDA climbing 15% to $16.5 million. The quarter saw Propel conduct approximately 6,150 funerals, representing a 13% volume increase compared to the prior year.The company’s strategy remains focused on capitalising on a fragmented market by acquiring funeral homes and related infrastructure. The Board’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects was underscored by its fully franked FY24 dividends of 14.4 cents per share.With $153 million in available funding, Propel is positioned to pursue further acquisitions to bolster its service network.Propel’s leadership noted that while industry death volumes can fluctuate, the long-term demographic trends indicate steady growth, driven by an ageing population and rising death rates.