Bendigo Gold project fast-tracked: A bright future for Santana Minerals

Paul Sanger interviewed Damian Spring, CEO of Santana Minerals Limited, to discuss the Bendigo gold project, which has recently been designated as a fast-track project. Damian highlighted the project's economic potential, projecting 1.1 million ounces of gold over ten years, which could generate significant export earnings and job creation in New Zealand. He mentioned ongoing environmental studies and a feasibility study set for release soon, emphasising the positive impact of rising gold prices on profitability and investor interest.