Zuleika Gold Receives $2 Million Final Payment for Plutonic Gold Mine Litigation

Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX: ZAG) announced on 15 May 2026 that it has received the final payment of $2 million from Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX: CYL) in relation to the settlement of the Plutonic Gold Mine litigation. This significant development brings to a close a previously disclosed legal matter, providing financial finality for the Perth-based gold company. The announcement follows earlier communications regarding the settlement, which has been an ongoing process for Zuleika Gold.

The receipt of the $2 million payment marks the conclusion of the financial aspects of the litigation settlement. Zuleika Gold Limited has consistently kept its shareholders informed of the progress concerning this legal dispute, referencing its prior ASX announcement on 17 November 2025. That earlier disclosure detailed the initial agreements and parameters surrounding the resolution of the Plutonic Gold Mine matter, setting the stage for the ultimate receipt of these funds. The company has now confirmed the full execution of the settlement’s financial terms.

This final payment underscores the complete resolution of the litigation, removing an outstanding item from the company’s operational considerations. The successful conclusion of this settlement, including the complete transfer of the agreed funds, represents an important administrative and financial milestone for Zuleika Gold Limited. The company’s Board has authorised the release of this announcement, with Company Secretary Natalie Madden confirming the finalisation of the payment process, reflecting due diligence in managing the company’s legal and financial obligations.