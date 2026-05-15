Atomo Diagnostics Completes Share Purchase Plan, Raises $44,500

Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX: AT1), an Australian-headquartered medical device company supplying unique, integrated rapid diagnostic test (RDT) devices to the global diagnostic market, has announced the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). Its patented devices simplify testing procedures, enhance usability, and improve reliability across rapid point-of-care (POC) and at-home testing applications. The SPP, which concluded on Friday, 8 May 2026, saw the company receive valid applications for 1,348,480 shares, successfully raising $44,500 before associated costs. The Directors have accepted all valid applications in full, in accordance with the Prospectus dated 16 April 2026.

Under the terms of the SPP, participating shareholders will also receive 674,229 free attaching options. These options will be exercisable at $0.045 (4.5 cents) and are set to expire 2.5 years from their date of issue. The SPP shares were offered at an issue price of $0.033 (3.3 cents) per share. Atomo Diagnostics noted a significant SPP shortfall amounting to $955,500, which the Company reserves the right to place at its discretion.

Eligible shareholders, who were registered in Australia and New Zealand on the record date of Friday, 27 March 2026, were entitled to subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares. The newly issued SPP shares, which are scheduled for issue today, will rank equally with existing shares in the company. Managing Director & CEO, John Kelly, expressed his gratitude to shareholders, stating, “On behalf of the Board of Atomo Diagnostics Limited, I wish to thank shareholders for their participation in the Company’s fund-raising initiatives via the Share Purchase Plan. With the raising complete, the Company is in a strong position to move forward with its operational activities.”