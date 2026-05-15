Clean TeQ Water Secures Major Tailings Dewatering Contract for Rasp Mine

Clean TeQ Water Limited (ASX: CNQ) announced on 15 May 2026 it has been awarded a significant Design and Construct contract by Broken Hill Operations Pty Ltd (“BHO”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Broken Hill Mines Limited (ASX: BHM). The contract involves the deployment of Clean TeQ Water’s proprietary ATA® Tailings Dewatering Plant at the Rasp Mine in Broken Hill, New South Wales. Clean TeQ Water is a global technology leader headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, specialising in providing economic and environmentally sustainable solutions to address critical issues related to freshwater scarcity, mine tailings, and metal recovery. This project marks a crucial step in the mining industry’s transition from conventional wet tailings storage to safer, filtered tailings disposal.

The Design and Construct contract encompasses the engineering, procurement, manufacture, supply, and installation of a single-train ATA® plant, designed to process 750,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of dry solids throughput. This system will produce a filter cake suitable for in-pit filtered tailings stacking, eliminating the need for additional capital and operating costs associated with pressure filtration. Works are scheduled to commence immediately following contract execution, with practical completion targeted for 3Q FY27. Furthermore, Clean TeQ Water and BHO are finalising a long-term Polymer Supply Agreement for the provision of ATA® reagents and an ongoing licence to operate the technology at the Rasp Mine.

The new ATA® Tailings Dewatering Plant is integral to BHO’s efforts to ramp up its 100% owned Rasp Mine to a 750,000 tpa nameplate production rate. The technology will enable Broken Hill Mines to move away from the historical, higher operating cost practice of ‘solar drying’ tailings, which has previously limited processing throughput to 500,000 tpa. Peter Voigt, Clean TeQ Water CEO, stated, “The deployment of ATA® technology at Rasp significantly enhances BHO’s tailings dewatering capacity, reducing both ongoing operating and capital costs for the Mine.” He added that the agreement delivers Clean TeQ Water near-term construction revenue and, upon execution of the Polymer Supply Agreement, the prospect of long-term recurring revenue. The company considers the contract to be materially positive to its current revenue base and financial projections.