Nanoveu Acquires Spinoff Robotics to Boost Drone Capabilities

Nanoveu Limited (ASX: NVU), a technology company specialising in advanced semiconductor, visualisation and materials sciences, has announced a binding agreement to acquire Spinoff Robotics Pte Ltd. The strategic acquisition of the Singapore deep-tech company is set to significantly expand Nanoveu’s defence and commercial drone capabilities, integrating Spinoff’s proprietary drone platforms and engineering team to establish full in-house ownership of the entire drone autonomy stack.

The acquisition brings two proprietary drone platforms already in active commercial deployment: ALICE, a tethered drone designed for high payloads and robust resistance to jamming and spoofing, and METRON, a camera-based 3D measurement system featuring AI deviation detection for millimetre-level precision. This transaction completes Nanoveu’s full-stack vertical integration across silicon (ECS-DoT), airframe (Spinoff), tethered station-keeping (ALICE), and sub-millimetre sensing (METRON). This integration enables the ECS-DoT chip to be engineered directly into the drone from its inception, creating a strong structural moat for future developments.

Nanoveu plans to prioritise high-value defence markets and commercial applications, aligning with the global military drone market’s forecast growth to approximately US$98.24 billion by 2033. Spinoff has a track record of validating both ALICE and METRON with Tier-1 Singaporean customers, including Gardens by the Bay, the Land Transport Authority, and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency. Furthermore, Dr Chee How Tan, Spinoff co-founder and lead researcher in aerial robotics autonomy, will join the Nanoveu team, bolstering its in-house drone expertise.

Dr David Pevcic, Nanoveu’s Executive Chairman, commented that the acquisition marks a “defining step” in building out Nanoveu’s autonomous drone platform. He highlighted its role in scaling ECS-DoT silicon and validating next-generation edge-AI functions, positioning Nanoveu to own every layer of the stack required to deliver validated reference designs into defence, critical-infrastructure security, and industrial inspection markets.