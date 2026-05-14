JPMorgan Dominates Tech Banking with Early Startup Bets

JPMorgan has solidified its position as a leading financial partner for burgeoning technology firms by cultivating relationships early and growing alongside them. This strategy is exemplified by its connection with Pattern Group, an e-commerce company providing a platform serving founders throughout their lifecycle. In 2017, when Pattern Group founders sought $10 million, JPMorgan’s hands-on approach, including an in-person visit to their Utah warehouse, distinguished it. This engagement paid dividends, with Pattern Group’s annual revenue soaring from $100 million to $2.5 billion. JPMorgan subsequently served as sole banker for its $225 million Series B, provided a $150 million revolving credit facility, and co-led its $300 million IPO last September. Pattern’s shares have since surged 27%.

This comprehensive “whole firm” approach, leveraging commercial banking, global corporate banking, and wealth management divisions, has enabled JPMorgan to outmanoeuvre rivals. According to Dealogic, JPMorgan surpassed Goldman Sachs to claim the top spot in technology investment banking during the first quarter, encompassing equity and debt underwriting, lending, and M&A. LSEG data shows JPMorgan captured 16.7% of total tech investment banking fees for the period. The bank formalised this strategy a decade ago with its Innovation Economy banking group, targeting founder-led, high-growth startups.

Following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in 2023, JPMorgan rapidly expanded its client base and talent pool, now boasting over 550 bankers covering innovation economy clients globally. Technology deals alone contributed 22% of the investment bank’s $3.2 billion overall fee revenue in the first quarter, highlighting the strategy’s financial success. This relationship-centric model, supporting companies from their earliest stages through to market leadership, underpins JPMorgan’s ambition to secure a larger share of the most significant technology deals as these firms mature.