US Senate Committee Advances Landmark Crypto Bill

The Republican-led US Senate Banking Committee has advanced long-awaited legislation aimed at regulating cryptocurrencies, marking a landmark step for a bill previously stalled by disputes between crypto firms and banks. The measure, which garnered bipartisan support with two Democrats joining all Republicans, will now proceed to the full Senate, setting the stage for a significant lobbying battle. Known as the Clarity Act, the proposed legislation seeks to clarify regulators’ jurisdiction over the burgeoning digital asset sector.

The crypto industry has aggressively championed the legislation, arguing it is crucial for the future of US digital assets and essential for defining when crypto tokens are classified as securities or commodities. This clarity, proponents say, is vital for boosting digital asset adoption. Senator Tim Scott, the banking committee chairman, emphasised the bill’s neutrality, stating it “does not take sides between traditional finance and new technology, or Republicans and Democrats.” However, several Democrats voiced concerns during the committee’s markup, citing weak anti-money laundering provisions and potential for political officials to profit from crypto ventures.

Conversely, the banking sector is fiercely opposing a key provision, contending it would create undue competition for deposits by allowing crypto companies too much leeway to offer rewards on stablecoins. Bank trade groups, including the American Bankers Association, have launched intensive lobbying efforts. While the House of Representatives passed its version of the Clarity Act last year, analysts suggest that if the Senate fails to pass the bill before the November elections, its chances of becoming law are slim. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democrat on the banking committee, expressed apprehension that the bill was overly favourable to crypto companies, arguing it could risk American consumers, investors, and the financial system.