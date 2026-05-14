Asia Pacific Banks Boost Provisions Amidst Conflict Concerns

Asia Pacific banks are significantly increasing loan loss provisions, with analysts suggesting further rises are likely as the Iran conflict casts a shadow over economic prospects. Banks in Australia, Singapore, and India are flagging potential credit hits during their March quarter earnings, attributed to the conflict’s indirect costs. These increases coincide with lenders facing higher-for-longer oil prices, supply chain disruptions, rising interest rates, and weaker corporate balance sheets.

While current capital buffers are robust, analysts warn that prolonged energy market disruptions could translate into actual credit losses, pressuring banks to replenish balances. Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis CIB, noted increased provisions for Iran war risks, though widespread defaults are not yet apparent. He cautioned that elevated energy prices, even post-conflict, could harm corporate repayment capacity. Current provision levels across the region remain substantially smaller than those set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic toll is mounting, prompting the Asian Development Bank to cut its growth forecast for developing Asia. Australia’s banking sector has been notably impacted. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia’s largest bank providing multinational banking and financial services, recently shed significant market value after increasing provisions for Middle East conflict risks. Other leading Australian banks have also raised their provisioning. Jarden’s Matthew Wilson suggested current provisions might prove insufficient if wider credit market disruption materialises, affecting the domestic economy.

The ultimate scale of actual credit losses depends heavily on the conflict’s duration. Angus Gluskie, managing director at Whitefield, noted that current provisioning is a conservative estimate. These provisions could be unwound if the issue resolves swiftly, or increased if the conflict persists, underscoring the fluid challenges facing the region’s financial institutions.