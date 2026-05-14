ECP Asset Management Navigates Market De-rating

Sydney-based ECP Asset Management, overseeing approximately $2.3 billion in assets, has navigated a turbulent period for technology and consumer discretionary stocks. Andrew Dale, a partner and portfolio manager since 2014, observes a broader macro reset leading to a market-wide de-rating of high-multiple sectors. Investors are now pricing in persistent inflation and heightened recession risks, challenging growth and quality companies both locally and internationally.

The rapid emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools introduces new investor considerations, impacting tech and consumer sector holdings. ECP maintains its focus on industry leaders with robust balance sheets and technological advantages to navigate uncertainty. Dale believes current volatility offers a compelling opportunity for long-term investors to increase exposure to high-quality businesses at attractive valuations. Regarding the “SaaSpocalypse,” ECP differentiates between general software businesses and those with structural competitive advantages, arguing AI adoption can strengthen the latter.

In portfolio shifts, ECP recently divested Domino’s Pizza Enterprises following its CEO’s unexpected departure. While turnover is low, the firm actively reallocates capital, adding TechnologyOne during the recent SaaS sell-off. A lesser-known holding is Chrysos Corporation, a mining technology company. Chrysos owns proprietary PhotonAssay technology for assessing gold samples, displacing traditional fire assay practices. This technology boasts a strong value proposition, high incremental return on capital, and faces no direct competitor.

ECP identifies Block, the financial technology company owning Afterpay, as a significantly underappreciated top position. Its recent operational efficiency, including cost discipline and AI-enhanced productivity tools, supported margin expansion across Cash App and Square. With Block executing towards upgraded guidance and maintaining steady growth, its medium-term earnings trajectory appears bullish. Andrew Dale stresses the enduring importance of hard work in investing; despite rapid technological advancements, identifying good opportunities still requires experience and knowledge.