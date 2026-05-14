Coles Shares Dip After Court Misleading Discounts Ruling

Coles’ share price experienced a notable decline today following a Federal Court ruling that found the supermarket giant misled shoppers regarding price discounts. The competition regulator successfully argued that Coles employed sham discount offers, leading the court to conclude the retailer deceived consumers over its promotional pricing. This development marks a significant win for consumer protection and puts a spotlight on pricing strategies within the retail sector.

The broader Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) wavered throughout the day, trading slightly lower near noon (AEST) despite some strong individual performances. Mining behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto both achieved record high share prices, underscoring robust demand in the commodities market. Cloud-based network services provider Megaport also saw its shares rocket on the back of securing $254 million in new contract wins, indicating positive momentum in the tech infrastructure space. Separately, ASX Ltd, the operator of Australia’s primary stock exchange, announced the hiring of a Euronext executive as its new Chief Executive Officer, signalling potential strategic shifts.

In other significant financial news, the Albanese Labor government is reportedly moving to tighten regulations around family trusts, specifically targeting “bucket companies.” A calculated tweak in the recent budget papers is set to push the effective tax rate on such firms to a punishing 51 per cent, which would exceed the top marginal income tax rate. This move is anticipated to have considerable implications for wealth management and small business structures across the country. Meanwhile, Xero, an accounting software firm, saw its profit dragged down by its substantial $3.9 billion US expansion, impacting CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy’s pay package of $6.1 million last year amidst AI threats and big acquisitions. Xero provides cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them manage invoices, bank reconciliation, bookkeeping, and payroll.