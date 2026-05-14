Hydrix Secures Binding Contract with NIOA Group for Counter-UAS Defence Capability

Hydrix Limited (ASX: HYD), an Australian company specialising in designing, engineering, and delivering high-impact technologies for the medtech and defence sectors, has announced it has signed a binding contract with the NIOA Group. This agreement aims to advance Australia’s counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (counter-UAS) defence capability. The initial contract value ranges from A$1,000,000 to A$1,200,000, with the program ramping up in May 2026, targeting a December demonstration milestone, followed by design optimisation through the March quarter of 2027.

The partnership involves Hydrix collaborating with NIOA Group, a privately owned global munitions and energetics manufacturing company, to support the design, development, and integration of NIOA’s telemetry capable Inert Proximity Fuze and Kinetic Effector payload package for small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (sUAS). This initiative combines NIOA’s expertise in munitions design with Hydrix’s capabilities in mission-critical embedded electronics, software engineering, and systems integration. The development of this subsystem is designed to bolster deployable, innovative asymmetric counter-drone capabilities, aligning with an explicit Australian Defence Force (ADF) priority, backed by an allocation of up to A$7 billion in government investment.

Hydrix’s selection for this project followed a competitive tender process, reflecting the company’s growing relevance within Australia’s defence technology ecosystem. It was chosen for its proven capability in mission-critical embedded electronics, software engineering, and systems integration. This contract represents one of several active UAS and counter-UAS projects currently underway for Hydrix, underscoring its expanding defence technology pipeline. The global counter-UAS market is a rapidly expanding segment, valued at USD $6.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD $20.3 billion by 2030, highlighting the strategic importance of such sovereign defence initiatives.