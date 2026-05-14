EV Resources Advances Tecomatlán Plant Towards Production with Commissioning and Feedstock Deal

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) has announced a significant operational update for its Tecomatlán Processing Plant in Oaxaca, Mexico, alongside securing its initial third-party feedstock agreement. EV Resources is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on securing the North American antimony supply chain, rapidly transitioning from a diversified explorer to targeting near-term antimony production. These milestones are set to materially strengthen the company’s pathway towards commissioning and its targeted first antimony concentrate production in the second half of calendar year 2026, by mitigating both operational and feedstock supply risks.

A pivotal operational milestone has been reached at the Tecomatlán plant with all three ball mills now fully refurbished and successfully dry commissioned. This represents a critical step towards achieving first antimony concentrate production, with only minor gear adjustments remaining before the commencement of wet commissioning activities. The grinding circuit is central to the plant’s operation, and its successful dry commissioning confirms mechanical integrity. Further bolstering the processing circuit’s readiness, the first of two Falcon gravity concentrators has been crated and is being prepared for shipment to the site.

In a strategic move to secure supply, EVR’s Mexican subsidiary, Stibcorp S.A. de C.V., has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a local private mining group. This agreement outlines the purchase and sale of antimony ore from a nearby operation, approximately eight kilometres from the Tecomatlán Plant. The MOU details a supply of about 500 tonnes per week, equating to roughly 2,000 tonnes per month, grading approximately 5% antimony, including both low-grade and high-grade material. EV Resources Managing Director, Mike Brown, commented that securing this initial feedstock framework alongside commissioning progress significantly improves operational readiness and provides increasing confidence in the pathway toward sustainable first production. The company is also undertaking metallurgical recoveries on samples and actively pursuing additional regional third-party ore supply agreements.