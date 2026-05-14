49 Metals Limited (ASX:49M) today announced encouraging initial assay results from the first eight holes of its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gold Mountain project in the Walker Lane trend of Nevada, USA. 49 Metals is an Australian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold and silver assets. The company is committed to a disciplined exploration approach, combining technical expertise with capital efficiency, particularly in Nevada. The recent announcement reported multiple high-grade gold and silver intercepts across the Monte Christo and Adit Zones, confirming the presence of significant mineralisation.

Highlighting the results, drilling at the Monte Christo Zone returned exceptional intercepts. Hole DRC#5 recorded 4.6 metres at 7.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 121.8 g/t silver from 82.3 metres, including a higher-grade section of 1.5 metres at 15.8 g/t gold and 284.0 g/t silver from 83.8 metres. Furthermore, DRC#4 intersected 7.6 metres at 2.5 g/t gold and 18.2 g/t silver from 51.8 metres, which included 1.5 metres at 9.4 g/t gold and 46.0 g/t silver from 56.4 metres. At the Adit Zone, DRC#8 yielded 33.5 metres at 1.1 g/t gold from 182.9 metres, including 1.5 metres at 4.8 g/t gold from 193.5 metres. Mineralisation was also intersected at the IP Anomaly.

These early results validate 49 Metals’ geological model, supporting the interpretation of high-grade structurally controlled gold-silver mineralisation within a large epithermal system. Importantly, all eight holes for which assays have been received to date intersected gold and/or silver mineralisation, indicating multiple mineralised positions within the broader Gold Mountain system. The company noted these results demonstrate the potential for both high-grade shoots and wider bulk-tonnage mineralisation. Assays remain pending for additional completed holes (DRC#9-12), with drilling continuing across priority targets at the project.