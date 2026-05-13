Pacific Edge Opens NZ$6 Million Retail Offer to Boost Growth Strategy

Pacific Edge Limited (NZX/ASX: PEB), a global cancer diagnostics company leading the way in the development and commercialisation of bladder cancer diagnostic and prognostic tests, has announced the opening of its retail offer. The offer aims to raise up to NZ$6 million from eligible existing shareholders, with the company reserving the right to accept oversubscriptions at its discretion. This retail component follows Pacific Edge’s successful placement, which secured NZ$25.4 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares to institutional investors at NZ$0.17 per share. The retail offer maintains the same issue price, offering shares at NZ$0.17 each.

Eligibility for the retail offer is extended to shareholders recorded on Pacific Edge’s share register at 7:00pm NZST on Friday, 8 May 2026, who hold a New Zealand address. Eligible shareholders are invited to apply for a maximum of NZ$50,000 worth of new shares. Key dates for the offer include its opening on Thursday, 14 May 2026, and a closing date of 5:00pm NZST on Thursday, 28 May 2026. Settlement and allotment of the new shares are scheduled for Thursday, 4 June 2026. The shares issued will rank equally with Pacific Edge’s existing ordinary shares quoted on the NZX Market.

The combined capital raising efforts, encompassing both the placement and the retail offer, are designed to bolster Pacific Edge’s financial resources and operational capabilities. The funds will specifically support ongoing operations and growth initiatives, facilitate efforts to achieve Medicare re-coverage for its diagnostic tests, and advance evidence generation, product development, and innovation. Chairman Simon Flood expressed satisfaction with investor support for the placement and highlighted the opportunity for retail shareholders. He noted the new capital would consolidate the company’s market position in bladder cancer diagnostics and assist in driving broader adoption of its tests across the US and Asia Pacific regions.