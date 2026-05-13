JPMorgan Open to Dialogue with French Far-Right

JPMorgan, a major American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, has indicated its openness to engaging with France’s far-right National Rally (RN) ahead of next year’s presidential election. The bank is one of the largest globally, offering a wide range of financial services. Matthieu Wiltz, co-CEO of JPMorgan’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, told reporters on Tuesday that he was willing to speak with all political parties, specifically addressing the RN. Wiltz emphasised the importance of explaining why strong banks and European corporates benefit France and the wider European Union in the long term. This stance comes as large companies reassess their approach to a party gaining significant traction in national polls.

For many years, France’s blue-chip companies largely avoided direct engagement with the National Rally. However, with polls suggesting the party could potentially win the 2027 election, numerous firms are now striving to better understand and potentially influence its economic agenda. Recent interactions include RN president Jordan Bardella meeting the country’s leading employer federation last month. Furthermore, sources revealed that Marine Le Pen, a long-time leader of the RN, attended a dinner in Paris in April with several of France’s most prominent executives, including chiefs from TotalEnergies and LVMH. Despite this outreach, much of France’s corporate establishment remains cautious, wary of the RN’s shifting economic positions. Uncertainty also surrounds Marine Le Pen’s eligibility to stand in 2027, following a 2025 embezzlement conviction, with an appeal ruling expected in July.

Wiltz’s remarks also reflect JPMorgan’s strategic balance between its London and Paris operations in the post-Brexit environment. The bank maintains a positive outlook on its French presence. “As it stands today, honestly, there is nothing that would push us to move outside of France. France is still very appealing,” Wiltz stated. JPMorgan currently employs over 1,000 people in Paris and has expanded its footprint in recent years, including plans for a new office to support its growing operations within the nation.