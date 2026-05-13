Farage Faces Probe Over Undeclared £5M Gift

Britain’s Reform UK party leader, Nigel Farage, is currently under the microscope after the party confirmed discussions with the parliamentary watchdog regarding a reported £5 million (A$9.1 million) gift he did not declare. The BBC initially reported that the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards was investigating the donation. Reform UK, which saw significant gains in recent local elections, maintains that no rules have been broken, asserting the funds were a personal, unconditional gift to Farage.

Mr. Farage has stated the donation was received from Thailand-based billionaire and crypto investor Christopher Harborne. He explained the funds were intended to cover his personal security costs before he announced his candidacy in the 2024 national election, which ultimately brought him into parliament. Farage categorises the sum as a personal gift, not a political donation. However, rival political parties lodged accusations in April, claiming he breached regulations that mandate Members of Parliament declare donations received in the year preceding an election within one month of taking office. Opponents argue this overseas funding contradicts the “man of the people” image Farage cultivates. Reform UK is a prominent political party in Britain, known for its anti-immigration stance and currently topping national opinion polls.

The scrutiny intensified following the party’s recent electoral success and the revelation that approximately two-thirds of Reform UK’s funding last year originated from Mr. Harborne, according to Electoral Commission data. Should the inquiry conclude that Mr. Farage committed a serious breach of parliamentary declaration rules, he could face suspension from the House of Commons. A suspension of ten days or more might trigger a recall petition, potentially forcing a special election for his seat. Reform UK’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, noted that voters were already aware of the gift and still cast their ballots overwhelmingly for the party. This current inquiry follows an earlier instance this year where Farage apologised for inadvertently committing 17 breaches of financial interest declaration rules, which authorities attributed to administrative issues.