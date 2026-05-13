UK Regulator Seeks Enhanced Private Credit Data

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is reportedly engaging with some of the world’s largest credit groups to overhaul its reporting requirements, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday. This initiative underscores a concerted effort by the British watchdog to enhance its oversight and understanding of significant financial sectors, particularly the rapidly expanding private markets. The discussions centre on improving the depth and regularity of information collected from key players operating within these dynamic segments.

Several prominent financial institutions, including global heavyweights Apollo, Blackstone, Carlyle, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and KKR, have already voluntarily agreed to supply data to the Bank of England. This crucial information forms part of a comprehensive stress test designed to assess how the immense US$16 trillion global private equity and private credit industries would withstand a major financial shock. These industries are characterised by investing directly into private companies or providing direct loans, often bypassing traditional public markets and banking channels, making their resilience an increasingly vital aspect of overall financial stability.

The FCA is now reportedly seeking to secure much of this same data from these groups on a more consistent and regular basis for its own regulatory purposes. The newspaper further detailed that the British regulator aims to significantly elevate the quality of information it garners from private credit groups. Concurrently, the FCA is also looking to streamline the Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM) regulation, indicating a dual focus on both enhanced data collection and improved regulatory efficiency across the alternative investment landscape.