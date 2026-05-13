A significant contingent of more than a dozen chief executives and top executives is set to join the United States delegation accompanying President Donald Trump on his official visit to China this week. This high-profile business presence, confirmed by a White House official, underscores the economic dimension of the diplomatic engagement between the two global powers. Their participation is expected to foster discussions across various sectors, given the broad representation of industries from technology to finance and manufacturing.

The roster of American business leaders includes prominent figures from a wide array of sectors. Among those expected to travel are Tim Cook of Apple, Larry Fink from BlackRock, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone. Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, Jane Fraser representing Citi, and Cisco’s Chuck Robbins are also slated to participate. Other notable attendees include GE Aerospace’s H. Lawrence Culp, Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, Illumina’s Jacob Thaysen, and Mastercard’s Michael Miebach, highlighting the extensive commercial interests at play.

The delegation further encompasses key players from advanced technology and manufacturing, such as Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon. Elon Musk, representing both Tesla and SpaceX, along with Visa’s Ryan McInerney, also forms part of this influential group. This assembly of powerful corporate leaders alongside the presidential delegation signals a keen focus on bilateral trade and investment matters during the visit, reflecting the importance placed on economic ties between the two nations. Such high-level business engagement is a common feature of presidential trips, often aimed at strengthening commercial relationships and addressing economic issues.