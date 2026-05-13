SEC Eyes Private Funds Amid Risk Concerns

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the primary federal regulator of the securities markets in the United States, is sharply focusing its attention on potential risks within the private funds sector. This warning came from David Woodcock, the agency’s newly installed director of enforcement, who made his inaugural public remarks on Wednesday, signaling a concentrated effort on this asset class.

Woodcock highlighted a range of concerns, specifically calling out potential risks related to liquidity, fees, valuation, and conflicts of interest. These issues, he stressed, are under scrutiny not only at the private fund advisor level but also throughout the distribution chain. His comments served as an apparent nod to ongoing anxieties on Wall Street surrounding private credit, an asset class that has recently attracted concern due to factors such as AI risks, significant fund outflows, and broader fears of credit stress.

In his address, Woodcock emphasised the responsibility of firms to ensure their representatives fully comprehend the products they sell. Crucially, these representatives must also thoroughly understand the investment profiles, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs of their clients, thereby ensuring suitable product placement. Woodcock, a corporate attorney who previously led the SEC’s Ft. Worth regional office, took office last month, following an abrupt change in leadership.

Addressing recent statistics that showed a steep decline in SEC enforcement activity, Woodcock clarified the agency’s revised strategy. He asserted that the commission has “deliberately shifted toward an emphasis on quality over quantity,” a direction he fully supports. “Our focus is and will remain on protecting investors and safeguarding markets from real harm,” Woodcock concluded, underscoring the SEC’s commitment to targeted and impactful regulatory actions.