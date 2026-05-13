ABN Amro Foresees Limited ECB Rate Impact

ABN Amro, a prominent Dutch lender offering a comprehensive range of banking services to retail, private, and corporate clients in the Netherlands and selected international markets, does not anticipate likely European Central Bank (ECB) rate rises to significantly impede lending growth. CEO Marguerite Bérard stated on a media call Wednesday that these rate adjustments are also not expected to push borrowers en masse into private credit alternatives. The institution anticipates the ECB will implement a total increase of 50 basis points this year, before initiating rate cuts in 2027.

However, Bérard also revealed that ABN Amro has revised its 2027 gross domestic product forecasts downwards for both the Netherlands and the broader euro zone. This adjustment reflects growing inflation concerns and a weakening economic outlook. Bérard noted that this perspective “differs somewhat from the current forward curve, which assumes a more lasting impact from ECB monetary policy,” adding that she anticipates a normalisation of the geopolitical situation by next year. Despite these revised forecasts, the bank reported continued growth in its corporate banking loans, adding 1.5 billion euros to its portfolio during the first quarter.

The discussion also touched upon the rapidly expanding market for private lending and private debt funds, which have seen companies increasingly seek faster, more tailored financing solutions. This alternative financing option, which provides an alternative to traditional bank loans, gained significant traction after the 2008 financial crisis. It offers private equity firms buying medium-sized companies long-term debt with simpler terms and often higher returns, distinguishing itself from conventional bank offerings.