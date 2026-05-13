US Senate Unveils Landmark Crypto Bill

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has unveiled the text of a landmark bill, the Clarity Act, designed to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Slated for a committee vote this Thursday, the proposed legislation aims to clarify financial regulators’ jurisdiction over the burgeoning digital asset sector, potentially boosting its broader adoption.

A central, and contentious, aspect of the bill addresses how crypto exchanges and other players can offer rewards on dollar-backed stablecoins. The Clarity Act would ban rewards on idle stablecoin balances that resemble bank deposits, while permitting them for transaction-based activities. This provision has drawn criticism, with banks warning of deposit shifts from the regulated system and crypto companies arguing it would be anti-competitive. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Treasury Department are mandated to jointly issue rules for its implementation. Furthermore, the bill proposes treating all digital commodity exchanges, brokers, and dealers as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act, compelling them to comply with anti-money laundering (AML), customer identification, and due-diligence requirements akin to banks.

The legislation also introduces provisions aimed at streamlining fundraising for crypto companies, allowing them to raise up to $50 million annually, with a total cap of $200 million, without requiring full SEC registration. This exemption seeks to reduce the regulatory burden for specific token sales tied to investment contracts, potentially limiting the SEC’s ability to classify most token sales as illegal securities offerings. Additionally, the Clarity Act sets out criteria to define sufficiently “decentralised” platforms, treating those that fail to meet the bar as financial institutions subject to reporting suspicious activity. It also clarifies that tokenising securities does not exempt them from existing securities laws, mandating similar regulatory treatment to their underlying assets and requiring further SEC study.