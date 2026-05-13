JPMorgan Readies Investment Bank Leadership Shake-Up

JPMorgan Chase, a prominent multinational financial services firm offering investment banking, commercial banking, retail banking, and asset management services globally, is reportedly set to implement a significant reshuffle of senior roles within its investment bank. The Financial Times, citing individuals familiar with the matter, reported on Tuesday that this restructuring is part of a broader reorganisation effort. The changes are expected to be formally announced to staff on Wednesday, according to the FT. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report, and JPMorgan did not respond to a request for comment.

As part of the anticipated reshuffle, Dorothee Blessing, current coverage chief, Kevin Foley, global head of capital markets, and Jared Kaye, global co-head of the financial institutions group, are slated to become co-heads of global investment banking. Furthermore, Charles Bouckaert, who currently serves as JPMorgan’s co-head of industrials investment banking, is reportedly set to take over as the bank’s global head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). He would succeed Anu Aiyengar, a 26-year veteran at JPMorgan, who would transition into the role of global chair of investment banking.

The reported changes emerge amid a notable increase in global dealmaking activity, as major Wall Street banks intensify their competition for new business. Dealogic data reveals a significant 19% surge in global M&A revenue during the first quarter, reaching a record A$11.3 billion. This robust growth was primarily fuelled by transactions in the technology sector, particularly those involving artificial intelligence, alongside substantial deals in healthcare and financial services. The proposed reshuffle is also expected to integrate M&A practitioners more closely under the umbrella of industry coverage groups.