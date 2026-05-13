Andrew Left Faces US Market Manipulation Trial

The criminal trial of prominent US short seller Andrew Left commenced in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with prosecutors alleging he profited by scaring retail investors. US authorities have accused Left of manipulating the stock market and defrauding investors through misleading claims about positions in shares of companies including Nvidia and Tesla, generating approximately $20 million in profit. Prosecutors contend Left, who operates Citron Research, said whatever was necessary, whether accurate or not, to generate market reaction and panic. Citron Research is known for its ‘short activist’ approach, where it places bets against public companies, often alleging overvaluation or fraud.

Assistant US Attorney Andrew Roach argued that for Left’s scheme to succeed, retail investors had to believe he was genuinely investing in his publicised positions, only for him to then secretly close them for quick profits. Prosecutors allege Left exploited his influence through social media and cable news to tout these trades, and also claim he alerted hedge funds for compensation before publicising positions, concealing coordination with fake invoices. These claims follow a years-long probe by prosecutors into short sellers, which began in 2019.

Left’s attorney, Adam Fee, countered that Left traded based on his genuine ideas about market values. Fee cited Left’s 2018 advice to buy Nvidia due to AI’s future, suggesting those who listened would have made a fortune. The defence plans to call a securities lawyer Left hired to ensure compliance with the law. Left could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of securities fraud. While short activists are often criticised for ‘short and distort’ tactics, proponents argue they play a crucial role in exposing wrongdoing in the market.