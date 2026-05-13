Capital Gains Tax Overhaul Sparks Small Cap Concerns

The Labor government’s proposed capital gains tax changes, effective from July 1 next year, are sparking debate in Australian financial circles. The federal budget replaces the 50 per cent capital gains discount for individuals, partnerships, and trusts with pre-1999 inflation indexation. Superannuation funds will, however, retain their existing one-third discount, limiting the reforms’ immediate impact.

MST Marquee estimates these changes will primarily affect a niche segment of Australian investors. With super funds and international investors largely exempt, the reforms are expected to impact approximately 15 per cent of Australian investors holding shares outside retirement savings. MST senior analyst Hasan Tevfik suggests this group likely comprises retail investors, meaning effects could be most pronounced in small-cap and growth stock sectors with higher retail ownership. He anticipates a modest de-rating for growth stocks, where returns rely on capital gains, and a re-rating for higher-payout companies focused on dividends.

Industry observers, including Bell Potter’s Richard Coppleson, warn the altered tax landscape could deter Australian technology and start-up companies from listing locally, pushing them towards overseas stock exchanges. He argues lower capital gains taxes abroad could attract more investors and higher price-to-earnings multiples. UBS agreed, reinforcing that new capital gains tax rules make growth stocks less attractive, increasing the appeal of income-generating shares. Conversely, Ten Cap, an investment firm managing around $1.5 billion, offers a differing view. Chief Investment Officer Jason Todd believes claims about shifting appeal are “exaggerated,” arguing growth stock investors seek substantial returns, making the tax impact marginal compared to overall profit expectations. Ultimately, Todd suggests the sharemarket’s sustainable upward movement hinges more on controlling inflation through greater spending restraint, identifying inflation, interest rates, and broader economic growth as the most critical drivers.