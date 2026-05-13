WCM Global Growth Boosts Dividends, Outlines Progressive Payout Plan

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) has declared an increased fully franked dividend of 2.21 cents per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The company provides investors with a unique opportunity to access a fully franked income stream from a portfolio of quality global companies. This Q3 FY2026 dividend, franked at the 30% tax rate, will be paid on 30 June 2026, with a record date of 11 June 2026. The declaration aligns with WQG’s quarterly progressive dividend policy, designed to enhance shareholder value through consistent increases.

Following this interim dividend, the Board intends to further increase quarterly payments. Forecasts include 2.24 cents per share for the quarter ending 30 June 2026, payable in September 2026; 2.40 cents per share for the quarter ending 30 September 2026, payable in December 2026; 2.45 cents per share for the quarter ending 31 December 2026, payable in March 2027; and 2.50 cents per share for the quarter ending 31 March 2027, payable in June 2027. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate for the Q3 FY2026 dividend, offering shares at a 3% discount, with an election date of Tuesday, 16 June 2026. All directors intend to participate in the DRP.

These increased dividends are supported by the company’s strong investment performance. Since its inception in June 2017 to 31 March 2026, the WQG portfolio has delivered an annual return of 14.68% after fees, surpassing its benchmark, the MSCI All-Country World Index (ex. Australia), which returned 12.45%. This performance aligns with the broader WCM Quality Global Growth Strategy, achieving 14.06% per annum since its 2008 inception. An initial $10,000 investment at WQG’s ASX listing in June 2017 would have grown to $33,278 as at 31 March 2026, demonstrating robust underlying portfolio growth.