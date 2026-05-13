Maronan Metals Announces Planned Leadership Transition

Maronan Metals Limited (ASX: MMA), an exploration company focused on advancing its Maronan Silver Project through various development stages, today announced a planned executive leadership transition. On 13 May 2026, the company confirmed that its Board and Managing Director Mr. Richard Carlton have mutually agreed to commence this transition. Mr. Carlton is slated to step down from his current role effective 1 December 2026, as Maronan Metals enters the next significant phase of the Maronan Silver Project.

Mr. Carlton has been a central figure since leading Maronan Metals through its ASX listing in April 2022. During his tenure, he was instrumental in achieving key milestones, including the completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment, the successful grant of the Mineral Development Licence, and the execution of significant resource-upgrade drilling programs vital for the project’s development.

The Board has initiated a formal search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director to lead the company through forthcoming feasibility studies and mine development. Following his transition, Mr. Carlton will remain actively involved with Maronan, ensuring continuity for the Maronan Silver Project. Maronan Chairman Mr. Simon Bird acknowledged Mr. Carlton’s pivotal role, stating, “Richard has been central to our progress since listing in 2022 and we are pleased he will remain actively involved as we work through this transition and will remain as a valued Board member. This is a positive and orderly step for Maronan, taken at the right time, as we prepare for our next phase of advancement.” The Board is also assessing opportunities to further evolve its composition to ensure it remains appropriate for the company’s next development stage. The company will update the market once the executive leadership transition process has progressed and an appointment has been made.