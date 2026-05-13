Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX: MDI), an exploration company focused on discovering gold and base metal deposits in Serbia’s Western Tethyan Mineral Province, has announced significant exploration results from its Bobija Project. These findings confirm the emergence of a major polymetallic mineralised system at the Tisovik discovery. Follow-up soil sampling has substantially expanded the Tisovik footprint, outlining multiple high-priority target zones, including Tisovik, Red Rock, and Kozila, across an impressive approximately six-kilometre strike extent.

The expanded soil sampling program yielded outstanding assay results, with samples returning up to 7.1 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, 4,685 parts per million (ppm) lead, 969 ppm zinc, and 1,049 ppm antimony, establishing a robust polymetallic system. Further supporting these findings, rock chip and grab samples confirmed high-grade mineralisation, with assays up to 12.0 g/t silver, 0.54% lead, and 2.85% antimony, including visible stibnite at Red Rock. The identified mineral assemblage is consistent with a carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style, known globally for hosting large, high-grade ore bodies. Middle Island CEO, Peter Spiers, highlighted these results demonstrate the emerging scale of the Bobija Project and reinforce the company’s belief Tisovik represents a significant polymetallic CRD-style mineral system.

Mr Spiers noted the encouraging nature of defining multiple large zones of strong anomalism over six kilometres, with the system remaining open in multiple directions, and drew attention to the strategic importance of antimony. The project’s location, just 20 kilometres from the operating Veliki Majdan silver-lead-zinc mine, further reinforces its regional potential. To advance this promising area, Middle Island Resources plans further soil sampling and ground checking. This upcoming fieldwork will extend the reconnaissance survey northward, targeting extensions to open-ended anomalism within large, untested areas, to refine priority target areas for future exploration activities such as infill sampling, geophysical surveys, trenching, and drill testing.