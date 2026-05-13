Core Energy Minerals Amends Campo Largo Rare Earth Results, Confirms Higher MREO Percentage

Core Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:CR3) issued an amended announcement on 13 May 2026, clarifying assay results from its Campo Largo Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in Paraná, Brazil. The update corrected a previous announcement regarding high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Core Energy Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a critical minerals and uranium asset portfolio in tier-one mining jurisdictions, focused on advancing its projects across Brazil, Australia, and Namibia. The key amendment specified that the proportion of MREO from reconnaissance sampling at Campo Largo should be reported as 46%, not the previously stated 41%.

The amended announcement confirmed widespread significant TREO, including a very high proportion of MREO, reaching up to 46% from reconnaissance sampling. Specifically, sample ROC0181 returned 1,272 ppm TREO with 46% MREO. Initial field observations at the 100% owned Campo Largo project indicated positive conditions, with deeply weathered saprolite clay profiles identified across the project area. These findings reinforce the company’s strategic decision to expand its land position in Paraná, Brazil, identifying magnet rare earth oxides as critical for various high-tech applications.

Following the successful first-pass reconnaissance, which also included crucial landholder engagement and initial assessment of the regolith profile, Core Energy Minerals is now progressing permitting and access arrangements. The company plans to commence a systematic auger drill testing and sampling program in the current quarter to validate these initial reconnaissance results and further evaluate priority target areas across the Campo Largo tenements. This upcoming work aims to build on the confirmed presence of high-grade REE within deeply weathered saprolite clays.