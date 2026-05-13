Arika Resources Confirms Extensive Gold Mineralisation at Yundamindra Project

Arika Resources Limited (ASX: ARI) announced on 13 May 2026 significant exploration results from its 80%-owned (moving to 100%) Yundamindra Gold Project in Western Australia. The company, which develops and discovers high-quality gold assets including the Kookynie and Yundamindra Gold Projects, reported multiple thick gold intercepts confirming the continuity of shallow mineralisation across the project. These results stem from recent drilling within the Western Corridor, dubbed the “Yellow Brick Road,” at the Yundamindra Gold Project, located 65km south-west of Laverton.

The drilling program was strategically designed as a proof-of-concept to identify shallow extensions of known historical gold occurrences. Arika confirmed the continuity of mineralisation on multiple structures over an impressive 2.5km strike extent, stretching from Queen of Poland in the north, through Landed at Last, to Golden Treasure Deeps in the south. Notable intercepts include 27 metres at 0.99 grams per tonne gold from 69 metres and 61 metres at 0.70 grams per tonne gold from 80 metres. The company highlighted that these structures remain open in all directions and are under-explored or untested over at least a further 10km of additional strike.

Justin Barton, Arika’s Managing Director, commented on the significant effort, with 100 RC holes completed for almost 15,000 metres since January. He stated that the drilling overwhelmingly achieved its purpose of establishing continuity and identified numerous new parallel and cross-cutting mineralised structures. In conjunction with drilling, metallurgical test work using Bottle Roll LeachWELL analysis is underway. Arika remains focused on rapidly advancing the Yundamindra Gold Project towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, with the next phase of drilling scheduled to resume in June 2026 to further flesh out the project’s substantial growth opportunity.