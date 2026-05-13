Boab Metals Resumes Drilling at Sorby Hills, Initiates Manbarrum Exploration

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) has announced the resumption of its 2026 exploration programs, with drilling activities set to recommence at its Sorby Hills Project and commence at the nearby Manbarrum Project. Boab Metals Limited is a Western Australian-based base and precious metals company advancing the fully funded 100%-owned Sorby Hills Silver-Lead Project in the East Kimberley. The Project is progressing toward first concentrate production in H2 2027. These brownfield and greenfield exploration efforts aim to support both near-term mine optimisation and long-term resource growth across its tenure package.

The Phase IX drilling campaign at Sorby Hills is scheduled to begin with drill rig arrival on site around 22 May 2026. This program is designed to extend mine life, increase confidence in existing resources, and unlock additional silver upside across the broader project area. Key targets include resource-to-reserve conversion drilling on the margins of known mineralisation, follow-up drilling of the high-silver Beta Deposit, and continued testing of the highly prospective Keep seismic target located approximately 2km south of the current Sorby Hills reserve base. The initial program involves up to 5,000 metres across approximately 45 drill holes, expected to run for three to four months, with assay results anticipated from early Q4 2026.

In parallel, greenfield exploration activities will commence at the 100%-owned Manbarrum Project, situated approximately 25km east of Sorby Hills. This program will target historical zinc-soil anomalies that remain largely untested, assessing the broader potential for new discoveries. Boab Managing Director and CEO, Simon Noon, stated that Sorby Hills has entered the next phase of its evolution, with an exploration strategy increasingly focused on identifying opportunities to extend and enhance the long-term value of the operation. He added that the Phase IX program is an important step, focusing on lower-confidence areas around the fringes of the existing resource and assessing high-grade silver potential at Beta, alongside broader exploration across the Burt Range Basin.