Hot US inflation leaves Fed’s new chair Warsh cornered on rates

Today’s US CPI backs the new chair of the Federal Reserve into a corner on interest rate cuts, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as fresh inflation data and a geopolitical energy shock collide with a politically charged transition at the Federal Reserve, leaving incoming chair Kevin Warsh with sharply reduced room to manoeuvre on interest rates.

US inflation has accelerated again, with headline CPI rising to around 3.8% year-on-year in April, driven largely by surging energy prices linked to the Iran conflict and disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, which has tightened global oil supply and pushed fuel costs higher.

Core inflation, while lower, remains stuck well above the Fed’s 2% target at roughly 2.8%, underscoring persistent price pressure across services.

At the same time, the central bank is already operating in a restrictive stance, with the federal funds rate holding in the 3.50% to 3.75% range.

Markets had previously priced a gradual easing cycle through 2026, but that path has now been sharply reduced as inflation proves stickier than expected and energy shocks filter through the system.

The incoming chair, Kevin Warsh, is widely expected to take office imminently following Senate confirmation, replacing Jerome Powell at a moment of intense policy divergence.

He inherits a central bank caught between slowing growth signals, elevated inflation and direct political pressure from President Donald Trump for lower interest rates.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for faster monetary easing to support growth and reduce borrowing costs, even as Fed officials remain cautious about cutting too early. The tension is now landing directly on Warsh’s desk on day one.

Nigel Green says the latest inflation print fundamentally tightens the policy box Warsh is stepping into.

He comments: “This CPI print has boxed the next Fed chair in before he even sits down. Kevin Warsh wants room to reduce rates, but the inflation data simply does not give him that space without credibility risk.”

He adds that the combination of geopolitics and domestic price pressure is now driving a structural constraint on monetary policy.

“This is not a normal situation. You have an oil-driven inflation shock layered on top of already sticky services inflation. This means any aggressive rate cuts would look premature to markets and could easily re-ignite price pressures.”

The deVere CEO says the political dimension is now impossible to separate from monetary policy, with President Trump’s public push for lower rates directly colliding with inflation realities.

“Trump is publicly pushing for lower rates, but the Fed is walking into a completely different data environment.

“Warsh is, therefore, being pulled into a triangle of inflation pressure, political demand and market expectations that don’t align.”

Recent market pricing reflects that tension. Rate cut expectations for 2026 have been pared back significantly, with traders increasingly betting that the Fed will hold higher for longer unless inflation shows a sustained decline in both headline and core measures.

Bond markets have responded with upward pressure on yields, particularly at the front end, as expectations for near-term easing fade.

Energy remains the key transmission channel. Oil price volatility tied to the Iran conflict has reintroduced a geopolitical inflation premium into global markets, pushing up transport, manufacturing and consumer costs, which has widened the gap between headline inflation and the Fed’s target, complicating any policy pivot.

The deVere CEO says Warsh now faces a constrained mandate.

“He’s not walking into a neutral environment where he can choose the direction of rates.

“He’s walking into an inflation regime that is still active, a political environment that is pushing the opposite way, and a market that is already pricing volatility in both directions.”

He adds that the risk is no longer just policy timing, but policy credibility.

“The danger for the Fed is not whether rates come down this year or next. It’s whether markets believe decisions are being driven by data or by pressure. This critical credibility gap is what every central bank fears.”

The implication for investors is a longer period of elevated uncertainty across rates, currencies and risk assets.

Higher-for-longer expectations are feeding into tighter financial conditions, with mortgage costs, corporate refinancing, and equity valuations all adjusting to a less supportive rate environment.

The deVere chief executive concludes: “I suspect that Kevin Warsh is going to be cornered. Inflation is too high to cut aggressively, Trump is pushing for easing, and markets are no longer confident about timing.