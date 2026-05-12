Australian Funds Flood US Tech

Australian investors are aggressively channelling capital into American technology giants, driving significant inflows into ASX-listed funds tracking US indices. Over $1.5 billion has been invested this year, with May alone seeing $230 million, setting a pace to potentially break monthly records. This surge is largely attributed to a scramble for exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, which has propelled Wall Street to new highs. Global X, one of Australia’s prominent exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers, has seen its semiconductor stock fund almost double to $1 billion in weeks. Global X offers ETFs designed to track specific market segments or asset classes.

This robust investor optimism comes despite stern warnings from major fund managers, who suggest the market may be overheating and primed for a downturn. Noted investor Michael Burry, famous for his 2008 housing market bet, recently cautioned about a potential collapse in tech stocks. Geopolitical tensions also persist, with ongoing gridlock in the Strait of Hormuz keeping oil prices elevated, typically a risky scenario for equities. Despite these concerns, the Nasdaq has climbed 15.9 per cent since late February, and the S&P 500 is up 7.8 per cent, contrasting sharply with the S&P/ASX 200’s nearly 6 per cent slump over the same period.

The “AI capital expenditure supercycle” is seen as a primary driver, fostering substantial earnings growth. S&P 500 earnings are now projected to jump 28 per cent for the first quarter, double earlier analyst estimates, fuelled largely by the “magnificent seven” tech stocks. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, argues that markets have already factored in oil price impacts, with strong AI-linked profits offsetting these concerns. BlackRock provides investment management and advisory services. Cameron Gleeson, a senior investment strategist at Betashares, another major ETF provider, notes that AI spending is driving a genuine earnings upgrade cycle. Betashares offers a diverse suite of ETFs. However, the rally’s concentration in a small group of stocks, with just 10 companies accounting for 69 per cent of the S&P 500’s gains since March, highlights potential vulnerabilities amid geopolitical uncertainties.