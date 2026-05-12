CSL Limited, a global biotechnology leader specialising in plasma-derived therapies, vaccines, and other biopharmaceutical products, has recently faced a significant market reassessment. The health giant announced one of the largest write-downs in Australian corporate history, a substantial $US5 billion ($7 billion), primarily linked to its Vifor kidney treatment subsidiary acquired in 2022. This move followed repeated market disappointments, which saw CSL’s stock plummet by approximately 60 per cent over eight months, driving its shares to their lowest level in a decade. Interim chief executive Gordon Naylor stated the company was “in pretty good shape” despite the write-off and ongoing profit challenges.

In response to CSL’s revised earnings expectations and the hefty write-down, several investment houses have drastically revised their share price targets. Citi analyst Laura Sutcliffe almost halved her forecast from $200 to $110, whilst Macquarie’s Christine Trinh, describing the situation as a “bloody mess,” reduced her target from $275.20 to $111. Other notable adjustments include UBS cutting from $205 to $175, Morgan Stanley from $198 to $166, and Bell Potter from $155 to $100. Canaccord Genuity also downgraded its recommendation from “buy” to “hold,” trimming its target from $180 to $106.31, alongside Morningstar’s fair value estimate reduction to $100.75.

Despite these significant reductions and the extended decline in CSL’s share price, an overwhelmingly positive outlook persists among many brokers, with no major investment house recommending a “sell.” Veteran director Richard Coppleson from Bell Potter, however, cautioned against optimism, citing the market adage “there’s never just one cockroach in the cupboard,” suggesting more profit warnings could follow. Conversely, ETF Shares chief executive Cliff Man highlighted CSL’s current price-earnings ratio of about 14, below the S&P/ASX 200’s long-term average, suggesting its valuation is “very cheap” given its sector dominance. Major shareholder Allan Gray also maintains faith in a turnaround, believing much of the bad news is already factored into the share price, making CSL an attractive option.