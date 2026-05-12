Avecho Biotechnology Raises $1.9 Million Through Option Expiry

Avecho Biotechnology Limited (ASX: AVE) has announced the successful expiry of its listed options, AVEOA, resulting in a capital injection of approximately $1.9 million. The biotechnology company, which develops and commercialises innovative Human and Animal Health products using its proprietary drug delivery system called Tocopheryl Phosphate Mixture (TPM®) to enhance drug absorption, confirmed that the options, exercisable at $0.012 each, expired at 5pm on May 10, 2026. This fundraising effort significantly bolsters the company’s financial position.

Out of 2,167,130,063 AVEOA options on issue as of April 30, 2026, a total of 156,984,578 options were exercised, generating $1.9 million in cash before costs. All remaining AVEOA options subsequently lapsed unexercised. This additional capital strengthens Avecho’s previously reported cash balance of $4.4 million as at March 31, 2026, bringing its proforma cash position to approximately $6.3 million. Following the issue of shares from these exercises, the company will have 3,830,448,257 fully paid ordinary shares on issue, with only unquoted options remaining for directors, employees, and eligible participants under its Equity Incentive Plan.

Avecho anticipates allocating the newly raised funds to further its licensing discussions, particularly following the planned Phase III interim analysis for its TPM®-enhanced cannabidiol soft-gel capsule for the treatment of insomnia. The interim results for this crucial trial, Avecho’s lead asset, are still expected in the first half of calendar year 2026, specifically in late June. Dr. Paul Gavin, Avecho’s CEO, commented that the outcome represents a “strong combined outcome” for the company and its shareholders, providing “meaningful additional cash” and a “materially simplified capital structure.” He added that Avecho is “now in a significantly stronger financial position as we approach the results of our upcoming Phase III interim analysis.”