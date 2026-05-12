Magontec Reports Strong Q1 2026 Performance and Strategic Momentum

Magontec Limited (ASX: MGL) today announced strong first-quarter 2026 financial results during its Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026, where Executive Chairman Mr. Nicholas Andrews delivered an address outlining significant operational improvements. Magontec Limited is a global manufacturer of magnesium alloys for diverse industrial applications and produces anodes for cathodic corrosion protection in hot water systems. The company reported markedly improved market conditions, particularly noting margin expansion across its European and North American operations, driven by enhanced demand from recycling customers and hot water appliance manufacturers.

The company’s Gross Profit surged by 63% over the previous corresponding quarter. This was supported by a 58% increase in standard and specialist metal product sales volumes. European anodes revenues also rose by 16%, primarily due to higher-value product sales rather than volume growth. Magontec maintained a robust balance sheet, reporting net debt of $1.7 million against net assets of $46 million. Underlying operating cash flow for the quarter was a positive $1.3 million, a considerable improvement from a negative result in the first quarter of 2025, although operating cashflow was negative $808,000 reflecting rising working capital.

Performance across Magontec’s segments showed positive trends. The metals business, operating in Germany and Romania, achieved an 11% Gross Profit margin, boosted by a rise in specialist metals volumes and increased scrap flows from primary magnesium alloy trading. Electronic anodes, following a 2025 relaunch, saw revenues jump 33% over the prior period, benefiting from inventory de-stocking and an upswing in demand. Looking ahead, Magontec is examining strategies to reduce volatility in its metals business and expects continued growth in its electronic anode sales, which are gaining traction through new internet sales channels and applications in energy-saving heat pumps. The Group’s Adjusted EBITDA, excluding unrealised FX gains and significant items, reached $1.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a substantial shift in operational momentum. While a replication of this level of performance for the remainder of the year is unlikely, the company expects to outline a strategy to improve profitability in the coming months.