Regulatory Limit Puts La Trobe Private Credit Fund Buy-Back on Hold

La Trobe Private Credit Fund (ASX: LF1) has announced that it will not be proceeding with an off-market buy-back for the June 2026 quarter. La Trobe Private Credit Fund is an investment vehicle that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of private credit loans, aiming to generate stable income and capital appreciation. This decision, communicated to the market on 12 May 2026, marks a temporary pause in the fund’s regular buy-back program, attributed to specific regulatory parameters.

The primary reason for this suspension is that LF1 has reached the 10/12 Limit as specified under s 601KL(6)(c) of ASIC Instrument 25-0516. This regulatory threshold temporarily restricts the fund from conducting further off-market buy-backs. The Responsible Entity carefully considered the implications and concluded that seeking unitholder approval for the buy-back at this juncture would not be in the unitholders’ best interest. This was largely due to the substantial administrative and financial costs that the fund would incur in obtaining such approval, which were deemed disproportionate to the expected short duration of the current limitation.

Crucially, the fund’s management anticipates that this 10/12 Limit restriction will only affect the current quarter’s buy-back plans. Looking ahead, the Responsible Entity fully intends to offer an off-market buy-back again in the September 2026 quarter, provided it remains in the best interest of its unitholders at that time. This announcement underscores the fund’s commitment to managing its capital in compliance with regulatory frameworks while striving to serve its investors’ interests. The release of this information was duly authorised by Rowan Donohoue, Chairman of the responsible entity’s Board.