Daily Special: Enlitic Inc, Green360 Technologies, Verity Resources,

Australian shares are lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2% to 8681 at 12:50pm AEST, as weakness in healthcare and technology offsets strong gains in mining stocks. Eight of the 11 sectors are trading lower, with investors also awaiting the federal budget amid expectations of potential tax changes affecting investments. Brent crude remains above US$105 a barrel as uncertainty over a ceasefire between the US and Iran continues to support oil prices. Technology is the weakest sector, with WiseTech Global, Xero and Life360 sharply lower after earnings-related updates and guidance concerns. Healthcare also remains under pressure, with CSL extending losses following its recent profit downgrade and major impairment announcement. Financials are weaker across the board, while materials are providing support after copper hit record highs, lifting BHP to a record high and briefly making it the ASX’s largest listed company by market capitalisation ahead of Commonwealth Bank.

In other company news,

Enlitic goes live with New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider

Enlitic (ASX: ENL) launched its Ensight platform at RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group, New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider, marking the company’s first customer deployment in New Zealand and the first live production use of its integration with Intelerad’s IntelePACS platform. RHCNZ operates more than 65 clinics nationwide and delivers over 35% of radiology services across New Zealand. The initial rollout focuses on standardising imaging presentation workflows for radiologists, with additional use cases identified for future deployment. Enlitic said the implementation strengthened its position within the Intelerad ecosystem and followed record first-quarter contract wins worth A$5.1 million, including agreements with Penn Medicine, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Parkland Health.

Green360 signs Eco-Clay supply MOU with Holcim

Green360 Technologies (ASX: GT3) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Holcim Australia for the supply of Eco-Clay into Holcim’s Victorian concrete operations. The agreement marked Green360’s first named commercial customer for Eco-Clay following the completion of initial commercial production at Calix’s Bacchus Marsh facility. Under the proposed agreement, Green360 plans to supply up to 4,800 tonnes of Eco-Clay over an initial 12-month period, with a binding supply deal targeted within 90 days. The company said the partnership represented a significant commercial milestone as demand grows for low-carbon cement alternatives in Australia’s construction sector.