RAPID CRITICAL METALS GRANTED FIRST DRILLING APPROVAL AT WEBBS SILVER PROJECT

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd (ASX: RCM, RCMO) announced today that it has received its first drilling approval to commence a new drill program at its 100%-owned Webbs Silver Project in northern New South Wales. Rapid Critical Metals is an exploration company driving the discovery and development of high-grade silver and critical mineral assets. It currently holds a portfolio anchored by the Webbs and Conrads Silver Projects in New South Wales and the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in British Columbia, Canada. This initial approval clears the way for an anticipated impactful drilling campaign, with additional approvals expected in the near term.

The upcoming Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program is specifically designed to test the extensions of a recently discovered new western parallel lode on the southern corner of the deposit, identified in December 2025. This lode represents a key new growth vector for the Webbs project. The program will also target the southern extension of the Webbs ore zone, combining resource-extension drilling along the southern margin of the known ore zone with exploration drilling. The company aims to expand the current resource, find further parallel lodes to meaningfully increase the resource, and undertake exploration to test the deposit’s extensions.

Drill rigs are mobilising to site, with the first rig scheduled to arrive next week to commence the new program. A second drill rig will be mobilised as soon as additional drilling approvals are received. Commenting on this significant development, Rapid Critical Metals Managing Director, Byron Miles, stated that securing the first drilling approval is a major milestone. He noted that the new parallel lode has opened up a compelling growth opportunity, and the program is designed to test this upside while extending the existing resource. Mr Miles expressed enthusiasm for this “exciting phase” for the company, anticipating strong results from the Webbs system.