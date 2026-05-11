Markets deliver brutal verdict on Starmer ‘reset’ speech

UK financial markets are reacting negatively in real time to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s high-stakes “reset” speech on Monday morning, with gilt yields climbing sharply and Sterling weakening as investors assess the growing political crisis engulfing the government following devastating local election losses.

The speech comes at one of the most precarious moments of Starmer’s premiership so far, with senior Labour figures openly questioning strategy, authority and direction after the party suffered heavy electoral setbacks that have intensified fears over leadership stability and the future of the government’s economic agenda.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, says: “Financial markets are now treating UK political risk as a major factor driving asset prices.

“The UK 10-year gilt yield surged toward the critical 5% level during the speech, while 30-year gilt yields climbed even more aggressively, signalling deep concern over Britain’s long-term fiscal outlook.

“At the same time, the pound weakened against the dollar as traders cut exposure to UK assets and moved toward traditional safe havens.

“This speech was supposed to reset the political narrative after the elections. Instead, financial markets are signalling deep anxiety about where Britain goes from here.

“Investors are looking at a prime minister fighting for his political life after severe election losses while simultaneously trying to convince markets that fiscal discipline remains intact.

“This combination immediately raises the temperature in bond and currency markets.”

The local election results triggered intense political fallout across Westminster, with critics inside and outside Labour arguing that Starmer has failed to reconnect with voters on growth, living standards, immigration and economic confidence.

The political damage has rapidly spilled into financial markets because investors fear prolonged instability could weaken the government’s ability to maintain spending restraint at a time when Britain’s debt burden remains elevated and borrowing costs are already under pressure globally.

“Bond traders are effectively warning that they want clarity, authority and discipline from Starmer’s government.

“Political weakness matters enormously in sovereign debt markets because investors start questioning whether difficult fiscal decisions can still be delivered. Once that process begins, yields move higher very quickly,” notes the deVere CEO.

The reaction in gilts is particularly significant because long-dated UK government bonds are underperforming both US Treasuries and German Bunds, highlighting that investors are attaching a distinct UK-specific political risk premium to British assets.

During the speech, the 10-year gilt yield moved close to the psychologically important 5% threshold, while 30-year yields pushed further above 5.6%, a sign that traders are becoming increasingly nervous about Britain’s debt trajectory over the coming years.

The pound also weakened against the dollar, retreating as investors sought safety in the greenback amid wider global volatility linked to geopolitical tensions and surging energy prices.

Nigel Green explains: “Sterling is weakening because international investors are becoming more defensive toward the UK overall.

“The FX market is reflecting concern that Britain could enter a prolonged period of political instability just as inflation risks, higher oil prices and elevated interest rates are already creating a difficult backdrop for economies worldwide.”

The market moves come as investors globally are grappling with the impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices, persistent inflation pressures and expectations that central banks may need to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.

Against that backdrop, the UK now faces the additional challenge of political uncertainty at the top of government.

“Markets are increasingly concerned that if political pressure intensifies further, fiscal policy could loosen as politicians attempt to regain public support after the elections.

“This is exactly the scenario bond investors fear most: rising borrowing, weaker fiscal discipline and political fragility all arriving at the same time.”

The 5% level on the 10-year gilt yield is being watched extremely closely by traders because of comparisons with the turbulence seen during the 2022 gilt crisis following Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

Nigel Green comments: “Nobody’s arguing this – yet – is a repeat of the Truss 2022 drama. But markets have long memories.

“Investors remember how rapidly confidence deteriorated once doubts emerged over Britain’s fiscal direction. Any signs of political instability combined with concerns over spending immediately trigger sensitivity in UK debt markets.”

The deVere CEO says the speed of the market reaction underlines how quickly political events are now transmitted into borrowing costs, currencies and investor sentiment.

Nigel Green adds: “Britain depends heavily on international investors to finance its debt. Global capital does not wait patiently for political problems to be resolved.

“If investors believe instability is rising or fiscal credibility is weakening, they demand higher returns immediately. That is exactly what we are seeing in the gilt market today.”

He concludes: “International investors are scrutinising every signal coming out of Westminster right now.

“Financial markets are looking for authority, stability, fiscal discipline and a coherent economic direction. Doubts on those fronts are being reflected in gilt yields and the pound in real time.”